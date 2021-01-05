Here's when N.W.T. communities can expect to receive COVID-19 vaccines

The Northwest Territories has presented its strategy for delivering COVID-19 vaccinations across the territory in the coming weeks.

The territory officially began administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations last week, with the first doses administered on New Year's Eve at long term care homes in Behchoko and Yellowknife.

The territorial government is now gearing up to inoculate more priority residents and other adults with the first round of vaccinations throughout January, based on its newly-released vaccine strategy on Tuesday.

That includes a general timeline released by the government outlining when many of the communities can expect to get vaccinated. Many of the dates are still to be determined and some could change, the government website says.

The timeline also notes that the definition of priority residents could change based on vaccine availability.

Below is the schedule from the territory on vaccine administration, released Tuesday.

Week of Jan. 4-10, for long term care residents and staff:

Fort Simpson: Elder Care Home, Jan. 8.

Fort Smith: Northern Lights Special Care Home, Jan. 8.

Hay River: Woodland Manor, Jan. 7.

Inuvik Regional Hospital Long Term Care Unit, Jan. 8.

Norman Wells: Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility, Jan. 8.

Yellowknife: Stanton Territorial Hospital Extended Care Unit, completed on Jan. 5.

Week of Jan. 11-17, for all eligible residents 18 years and over, exact community dates to be determined (TBD):

Colville Lake

Wrigley

Sambaa K'e

Jean Marie River

Nahanni Butte

Tsiiigehtchic

Sachs Harbour

Ulukhaktok

Paulatuk

Lutselk'e

Wekweeti

Week of Jan. 11-17, for priority populations, exact dates TBD:

Dettah

Week of Jan. 18-24, for priority populations, exact dates TBD:

Fort Liard

Fort McPherson

Aklavik

Tuktoyaktuk

Fort Providence

Ndilǫ

K'atl'odeeche First Nation

Weeks of Jan. 18-31, for priority populations, exact dates TBD:

Behchokǫ̀

Norman Wells

Fort Resolution

Fort Simpson

Fort Good Hope

Enterprise

Kakisa

Whati

Délı̨nę

Gamètì

Tulita

Fort Smith

Hay River

Yellowknife.

Inuvik

From February to March, dates to be determined, there will be ongoing vaccinations to complete second doses for those who already received first doses, according to the government's website.

During that time, and depending on vaccine supply, there may also be more opportunities for the general public to get first doses.