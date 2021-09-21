2nd death, 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.W.T. since Friday

The N.W.T. office of the chief public health officer (OCPHO) has reported the territory's second death due to COVID-19.

In a Monday night news release, the OCPHO did not provide any details about the death but Premier Caroline Cochrane posted a tweet extending her condolences to family and friends.

I want to extend my sincere condolences to the friends and loved ones of the NWT resident who lost their life to COVID-19. Please know residents across the territory have you in their thoughts as you grieve during this difficult time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nwtpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nwtpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nwt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nwt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yzf?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yzf</a> <a href="https://t.co/pOiFkntyos">https://t.co/pOiFkntyos</a> —@CCochrane_NWT

Overall case count declines

The OCPHO also reported 62 new COVID-19 cases across the territory since Friday.

However, the overall case count now stands at 227, down from 248 active cases on Friday. The OCPHO does not report the overall daily number of cases that have recovered.

The majority of active cases continue to be in Yellowknife, Dettah and N'Dilo, with 132, followed by 47 in Behchokǫ̀ and 31 in Whatì.

Behchokǫ̀ and Whatì remain under local containment orders. The daycare in Whatì had planned to open on Monday but according the OCPHO, remained closed.

There are also nine reported cases in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation. Over the weekend, two public exposure notice were issued for Hay River, one at the local Legion branch and the other at the Doghouse Sports Bar.

Other communities with active cases are Fort Good Hope with three, and Délınę, Norman Wells, Inuvik, Łutselkʼe, Fort Resolution and Fort Liard with one each.

There are also two active cases at the NWT Power Corporations' Snare Hydro System worksite, and one at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine.

The OCPHO also reported that there have been 26 hospitalizations in the territory due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 22 are associated with the current outbreak, and 77 per cent of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.

It also said there have been nine people with COVID-19 admitted to the intensive care unit.