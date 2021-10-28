Number of active cases of COVID-19 in the N.W.T. continues downward trend

The N.W.T. reported a drop in the number of active cases of COVID-19 across the territory for the fourth day in a row, Thursday.

The case count in the territory, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, now stands at 186. Last Friday, it was at 265. Cases have been dropping steadily since they hit a peak of 460 on Oct. 7.

The only community where cases rose was Behchokǫ, where there are 49 reported cases, five more than yesterday.

In Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, there are 63 cases, down from 74 yesterday.

In Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation, 64 cases are being reported, a drop of one since yesterday.

It's the first time there's been a decrease in the number of active cases in those two communities since Oct. 4. As cases climbed, the OCPHO issued gathering restrictions in Hay River and a containment order for K'atl'odeeche First Nation on Oct. 19 to limit the spread of the disease.

There remain seven cases in Inuvik and three in Łutsel Kʼe.

There is no longer a case being reported in Wekweètì.