Gathering restrictions and containment order issued for Hay River and K'atl'odeeche First Nation

The N.W.T. chief public health officer issued a 14-day public health order restricting gatherings in Hay River and a 14-day containment order for K'atl'odeeche First Nation (KFN) Tuesday afternoon.

Both orders take effect at 11:59 p.m. and expire at the end of the day on Nov. 2, unless they are extended, according to a news release Tuesday.

Citing evidence of community transmission and active cases in four of the five Hay River/ KFN schools, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola's order in Hay River limits indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor ones to 25.

Schools must remain closed and household gatherings are limited to people who live inside the house.

The 10-person restriction for indoor gatherings does not apply to essential businesses and facilities, the order states, as long as "they limit the number of in-person staff to those required to carry out operations."

The order also states that all previous exemptions to gathering restrictions "for persons, businesses, organizations, restaurants or bars" no longer apply.

It stated that Kandola hopes the implementation of the new restrictions will "act as a circuit breaker to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Hay River."

The order also recommends that people avoid all non-essential travel in and out of Hay River until Nov. 2.

The number of active cases in the communities has been climbing steadily since Oct. 4, when only two cases were being reported. At the beginning of last week, on Oct. 12, there were eight cases. By Oct. 16, the number had doubled. As of Tuesday, the number of cases stands at 24.

Containment order in K'atl'odeeche First Nation

In K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Kandola said in the statement there's been a sudden increase in transmission that can't be traced.

While she didn't provide a specific number of cases in the community, she said it's fewer than 10, but that contact tracing, currently underway, will reveal the number.

The containment order for K'atl'odeeche First Nation recommends limiting travel in and out of the community and suggests that households designate one person who is fully vaccinated travel to Hay River to obtain essential supplies. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

The containment order means all non-essential businesses must close, and that the Chief Sunrise Education Centre must now transition to remote learning.

The only essential businesses that can remain open are gas stations and convenience stores as well as facilities offering health and social supports, and child care services.

"Restrictions will be placed on indoor or outdoor gatherings to include only household members," the statement reads, adding that the restrictions are enforceable by law.

The statement also added that non-essential travel in and out of K'atl'odeeche First Nation Reserve Lands "is not recommended at this time."

Kandola recommends that households designate one person who is fully vaccinated, and who is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and who is not a close contact to someone who has the disease, to travel to Hay River to obtain essential supplies.

Cases continue to drop in N.W.T.

At the same time, the number of cases continued to drop in the N.W.T. Tuesday. The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer reported 238 active cases in the territory.

It's a decrease from 268 cases reported Monday.

The government of the Northwest Territories also issued 11 public exposure notices, five in Hay River and six in Yellowknife.

Find the list of public exposure notices here .

The majority of cases, almost 80 per cent, remain in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, and Behchokǫ.

The OCPHO is reporting 129 cases in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ, a decrease from 151 Monday.

In Behchokǫ, 60 cases are being reported, eight less than yesterday.

Other communities

Inuvik has 14 cases, Fort Simpson has six and Fort Good Hope has two, the same number as they had yesterday.

Meanwhile, Whatì is reporting two cases, one less than yesterday, and Łutsel Kʼe is reporting no cases.

The OCPHO said there have 58 people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in the territory, 54 of whom are associated with the current delta variant outbreak that started in mid-August. It said 19 people were admitted to the ICU.

It also indicated that 67 per cent of the people hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.