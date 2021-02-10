N.W.T. officials to give the latest on COVID-19

Public health officials will be giving an update on COVID-19 in the territory Friday morning.

It's set to start at 11 a.m. MT and will include Dr. Kami Kandola, chief public health officer of the Northwest Territories, and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, territorial medical director.

You can watch the news conference here on our website or on our CBC North or CBC N.W.T. Facebook pages.

As of Thursday evening, there were 51 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, 47 of which were in Yellowknife. The other four cases involve non-resident workers; two at the Ekati diamond mine and two at Imperial Oil work site in Norman Wells, N.W.T.

The territory has listed multiple public exposure notifications on its website. The cases so far have been linked to an outbreak at N.J. Macpherson School, which includes more than 1,000 contacts.

Amid the growing outbreak in Yellowknife, a pub owner has implored the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer to impose a city-wide shutdown of non-essential businesses.

So far, 26,333 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in the territory, according to the territory's latest numbers on Thursday afternoon. There have been 21,674 second doses administered as well.

Thursday also marked the first day children aged 12 years old and up could get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved by Health Canada this week.