68 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.W.T. since Christmas Eve

There have been 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the N.W.T. since the last update on Christmas Eve, according to the territory's public health office.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) said there have been no new deaths or hospitalizations since Dec. 24.

Most of the cases are concentrated in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, where there are 72 active cases. There are also eight cases in Fort Smith, three in the Tłı̨chǫ region, and two in both the Sahtu and the Beaufort Delta regions.

The update does not indicate whether any of the new cases are the Omicron variant, but Dr. Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer, said last week there's reason to believe there are multiple cases of the variant in the territory already.

The territory has issued a dozen exposure notices on flights to the territory since Dec. 13.