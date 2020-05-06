N.W.T. top doctor and enforcement gives update on COVID-19 in territory

N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola will be holding a teleconference Wednesday to give the latest on COVID-19 in the territory.

Kandola will be joined by enforcement leadership at 2 p.m. MT for the regular briefing, which aims to give residents the most up-to-date information during the pandemic. A spokesperson said the briefings, which have been staggered every few weeks, will now be weekly as the territory prepares for the fall.

At its last press conference Friday, N.W.T. health officials said they were bracing for an increase in respiratory infections as the fall approaches and people spend more time indoors.

The territory extended its public health emergency Tuesday for the eleventh time, which means residents can expect to live under emergency measures until Sept. 1.

Yellowknife councillors discussed a draft bylaw at a meeting on Monday, which would make masks mandatory in city facilities, or in all indoor public spaces, due to COVID-19. If it passes, the bylaw could see mandatory masks by Aug. 31 — the first day of school.

Last week, some school boards said their reopening plans were approved by the N.W.T. government, and gave an idea of what the 2020-21 year will look like per grade.

The territory still has zero active cases of COVID-19.

In July, a worker from Alberta tested positive for COVID-19 at the territory's Diavik Diamond Mine, and has since returned home. The office of the N.W.T. chief public health officer said it has closed its investigation, and determined there's no risk to communities in the territory. That case won't count as an active case in the N.W.T., officials said.

As of Tuesday when the government's website was last updated, there are five confirmed cases in the territory which have all recovered, 3667 tests completed, and 95 tests pending results.