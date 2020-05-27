N.W.T. officials give COVID-19 update
The media briefing will starts at 10 a.m. MT and will be streamed live here, on CBC N.W.T.’s Facebook page and carried live on CBC Radio.
Media briefing will 'discuss public concern regarding COVID-19 cases in the last week'
N.W.T. officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory this morning.
The media briefing will "discuss public concern regarding COVID-19 cases in the last week," according to a Sunday night press release from the government of the Northwest Territories.
As of April 25, there were six active cases in Yellowknife and approximately 90 people identified as contacts.
Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn identified himself and a family member as two of the cases.
The N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has not declared an outbreak and no schools or facilities have been closed.
