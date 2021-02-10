N.W.T. doctors take your COVID-19 questions

N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and territorial medical director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg are taking your questions about COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

The two doctors will be live on N.W.T.'s The Trailbreaker on CBC Radio One at 7 a.m. MT. The bi-weekly call-in show will also be live streamed here and on CBC N.W.T.'s Facebook page.

Since the last call-in show, a COVID-19 outbreak shut down operations at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine, after six workers tested positive.

Kandola said at her weekly news briefing on Wednesday that she believes the outbreak has stabilized.

She said her office is working closely with DeBeers, the owner of the mine, to manage the situation. She said all 330 workers at the mine have been tested.

The N.W.T. also announced 11 more community vaccination clinics for residents to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine this week. Yellowknife also saw 500 new appointments for the vaccine this week, and expanded the priority lists.

A containment order in Fort Liard, which had been put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 after seeing a cluster of cases, was also lifted.

As of Wednesday evening, there were seven active cases in the territory; two are residents and the remaining five are non-residents.