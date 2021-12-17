N.W.T. adds more testing options, loosens isolation requirements for some travellers

A new public health order goes into effect at noon Friday in the N.W.T. that will allow parents of partially vaccinated kids to avoid self-isolation after travel, and allow unvaccinated travellers to leave self-isolation after eight days, if they produce a negative test for COVID-19.

Previously, households who travelled outside of the territory with an unvaccinated or partially vaccinated family member would have to isolate based on the status of the least vaccinated household member, and could only take a COVID-19 test on day 10. Tests were not required for children under age two.

The Northwest Territories' health minister and its chief public health officer are giving an update on the new public health order in a news conference at noon Friday.

In a news release ahead of the event, Health Minister Julie Green said there's a risk travellers will bring the Omicron variant back with them, "but testing and isolation will assist us with early detection and management."

Dr. Kami Kandola, the N.W.T.'s chief public health officer, added that the early data about the Omicrom variant "suggests the booster dose increases protection against infection and severe health outcomes significantly."

She also said the changes are an important step forward.

"It will allow more freedoms for children who have travelled, while also protecting others in vulnerable settings," Kandola said.

There are also new testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers who either work or volunteer with vulnerable populations, or travel to small communities in the territory.

They must now get tested on day one and day eight.

The new public health order also reiterates that children under 12 who have no self-isolation requirements two weeks after they receive their first dose until eight weeks, have to get tested on the day they return from traveling outside the territory, and again on day eight.

The government said that 44 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the territory have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It added that 76 per cent of the eligible population, those five years and older, are fully vaccinated. It also said almost 14,000 third and booster doses have been administered in the territory.

Travellers from Nunavut

The new order also states people travelling from Nunavut, regardless of their vaccine status, don't need to self-isolate when they arrive in the N.W.T. as long as they haven't been outside of either territory or at a remote work camp 10 days before arriving in the N.W.T.

Earlier this week, health officials asked N.W.T. residents returning from out-of-territory travel to avoid high-risk activities and large gatherings, limit contacts outside their household and wear a mask around others for 72 hours after they return.

On Wednesday, the federal government advised Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country as the Omicron variant spreads across the world.

Leisure travel to the N.W.T. from outside the territory is still not allowed.