N.W.T. COVID-19 case count now 170, Several new exposure notices for Délı̨nę, Yellowknife and Inuvik

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Northwest Territories. On Thursday health authorities reported 170 active cases, 169 of which are N.W.T. residents.

According to the N.W.T. COVID-19 dashboard 149 of the active cases are residents of the Sahtu region.

Public health officials in the Northwest Territories also issued several new COVID-19 exposure notices Thursday afternoon.

In Délı̨nę four high exposure locations where identified:

Délı̨nę Hand Games Event at the Community Culture Centre on Aug. 14. Anyone who was there must isolate for 10 days and arrange testing.

Spiritual Gathering Community Culture Event Aug. 13-15. Anyone who was there must isolate for 10 days and arrange testing.

Community Feast (Fish Camp) Lunch Aug. 13-15. Anyone who was there must isolate for 10 days and arrange testing.

Community Breakfasts from Aug. 13-15. Anyone at these breakfasts must isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.

In Yellowknife anyone at the Black Knight on Aug. 10 between 10 p.m. and midnight, Aug.13 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., or anytime all night on Aug. 14, and who is unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated is asked to isolate for 10 days from their exposure and get a COVID-19 test.

Anyone fully vaccinated who was there during any of those times is asked to wear a mask in public and to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate if symptoms develop and arrange for testing.

The same stands for anyone who was at Harley's Hard Rock and Saloon on Aug. 13 from 12:30 a.m. until close.

In Inuvik, anyone at the Trapper Bar on Aug. 15 from 6 p.m. to close and who is partially or completely unvaccinated is asked to isolate for 10 days from exposure and get tested. The fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms and wear a mask in public places.

The same for anyone at the Inuvik Legion on Aug. 14 from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The office of the chief public health officer is now reporting 78 cases in Fort Good Hope, 55 in Colville Lake, seven cases in Délı̨nę, one in Inuvik and 19 cases in Yellowknife.

A press release late Thursday notes one additional case related to an out of territory resident unrelated to the current outbreak.

The Sahtu region has been at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak identified on Sunday. The outbreak has been tied to a handgames tournament in Fort Good Hope, a community of about 500 with a relatively low vaccination rate.

Sixty-three per cent of adults in Fort Good Hope are fully vaccinated, compared to 74 per cent across the territory. As a region, the Sahtu stands at 68 per cent fully vaccinated among adults.

Health officials and others have repeatedly implored residents across the N.W.T. to get fully vaccinated, saying it's the best defence against COVID-19 and its variants.