6 N.W.T. communities head to the polls today, here's who's running and how to vote

Six N.W.T. communities are heading to the polls Monday, electing new mayors and councillors in municipal elections.

Elections are taking place in Fort McPherson, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, and Ulukhaktok. Councillors in Aklavik, Enterprise, and Tuktoyaktuk were acclaimed.

Check below for a list of candidates in your community, and when and where to vote:

Aklavik

In Aklavik, four council candidates have been acclaimed to two-year terms, while one has been acclaimed to a one-year term:

Deon Arey

Fredrick Arey

Jordan McLeod

Richard Storr Sr.

Dorothy Erigaktoak (one-year term)

Enterprise

In Enterprise, three council candidates have been acclaimed to two-year terms, while one has been acclaimed to a one-year term:

Barbara Louise Hart

Daniel Jordan Harley

Craig McMaster

Bruce Proud (one-year term)

Fort McPherson

Voters in Fort McPherson will elect a new mayor and eight councillors today — the mayor and four councillors to two-year terms, and four councillors to one-year terms.

A liquor plebiscite will also take place.

Residents can cast their ballots from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the community hall complex.

Candidates for mayor

William R. Koe

Vasilios (Bill) Prodromidis

Candidates for council

Joyce M. Blake

Shaylene Blake

Sierra Daley

Lawerence Firth

Robert Greenland

John W. Itsi

William R. Koe

Ruby McDonald

Ashtyn McLeod

Dennis Wright

Fort Providence

In Fort Providence, voters will elect a mayor and four councillors to three-year terms. Voters can casts their ballots at the community hall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Elections for the community's housing association are also taking place today at the same location, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Candidates for mayor

Danny Beaulieu

Samuel Gargan

Bernadette Landry

Rudolph Landry

Candidates for council

James Ben Bonnetrouge

Ronald Bonnetrouge

Rosemary Bonnetrouge

Sophie Bonnetrouge

Peter Canadien

Victor Constant

Linda Croft

Shirley Gargan

Pearl Leishman

Wayne Sanderson

Fort Resolution

Voters in Fort Resolution will elect three councillors to two-year terms. Voting takes place at the Antoine Beaulieu Memorial Hall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Candidates for council

Arthur Beck

Chrissy Lafferty

Sharon Lafferty

Angela McKay

Elizabeth Ann McKay

Brandie Miersch

Wilfred Simon

Paulatuk

Paulatuk residents will elect a mayor and four councillors to three-year terms. Voters can cast their ballots between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the hamlet office.

Candidates for mayor

Angus Green

Ray Ruben Sr.

Candidates for council

Jermaine Green

Michael Green

Donna Ruben

Kelly Ruben

Ruben Ruben Sr.

Susan Ruben

Millie Thrasher

Sachs Harbour

Sachs Harbour residents will elect a mayor to a one-year term. Three council candidates have been acclaimed to two-year terms.

Voting takes place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the hamlet office.

Candidates for mayor

Norman Anikina

Floyd Lennie

Candidates for council (acclaimed)

Norman Anikina

Lucas Mariah

Kyle Wolki

Tuktoyaktuk

In Tuktoyaktuk, six council candidates have been acclaimed. Four councillors will serve two-year terms, and two will serve one-year terms, though those have not yet been determined:

Jackie Jacobson

Cindy Legrow

Shawn Lundrigan

Joe Nasogaluak

Deborah Raddi

Ryan Yakeleya

Ulukhaktok

Voters in Ulukhaktok will elect a mayor and four councillors today. Voting takes place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the community's hamlet chambers.

A representative from the hamlet said that elders who need a ride to the polls are advised to call Margaret Lennie to arrange one.

Candidates for mayor

Jack Akhiatak

Laverna Klengenberg

Candidates for council