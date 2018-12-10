6 N.W.T. communities head to the polls today, here's who's running and how to vote
Elections for mayor and council taking place Monday; Fort McPherson also holding liquor plebiscite
Six N.W.T. communities are heading to the polls Monday, electing new mayors and councillors in municipal elections.
Elections are taking place in Fort McPherson, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, and Ulukhaktok. Councillors in Aklavik, Enterprise, and Tuktoyaktuk were acclaimed.
Check below for a list of candidates in your community, and when and where to vote:
Aklavik
In Aklavik, four council candidates have been acclaimed to two-year terms, while one has been acclaimed to a one-year term:
- Deon Arey
- Fredrick Arey
- Jordan McLeod
- Richard Storr Sr.
- Dorothy Erigaktoak (one-year term)
Enterprise
In Enterprise, three council candidates have been acclaimed to two-year terms, while one has been acclaimed to a one-year term:
- Barbara Louise Hart
- Daniel Jordan Harley
- Craig McMaster
- Bruce Proud (one-year term)
Fort McPherson
Voters in Fort McPherson will elect a new mayor and eight councillors today — the mayor and four councillors to two-year terms, and four councillors to one-year terms.
A liquor plebiscite will also take place.
Residents can cast their ballots from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the community hall complex.
Candidates for mayor
- William R. Koe
- Vasilios (Bill) Prodromidis
Candidates for council
- Joyce M. Blake
- Shaylene Blake
- Sierra Daley
- Lawerence Firth
- Robert Greenland
- John W. Itsi
- William R. Koe
- Ruby McDonald
- Ashtyn McLeod
- Dennis Wright
Fort Providence
In Fort Providence, voters will elect a mayor and four councillors to three-year terms. Voters can casts their ballots at the community hall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Elections for the community's housing association are also taking place today at the same location, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Candidates for mayor
- Danny Beaulieu
- Samuel Gargan
- Bernadette Landry
- Rudolph Landry
Candidates for council
- James Ben Bonnetrouge
- Ronald Bonnetrouge
- Rosemary Bonnetrouge
- Sophie Bonnetrouge
- Peter Canadien
- Victor Constant
- Linda Croft
- Shirley Gargan
- Pearl Leishman
- Wayne Sanderson
Fort Resolution
Voters in Fort Resolution will elect three councillors to two-year terms. Voting takes place at the Antoine Beaulieu Memorial Hall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Candidates for council
- Arthur Beck
- Chrissy Lafferty
- Sharon Lafferty
- Angela McKay
- Elizabeth Ann McKay
- Brandie Miersch
- Wilfred Simon
Paulatuk
Paulatuk residents will elect a mayor and four councillors to three-year terms. Voters can cast their ballots between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the hamlet office.
Candidates for mayor
- Angus Green
- Ray Ruben Sr.
Candidates for council
- Jermaine Green
- Michael Green
- Donna Ruben
- Kelly Ruben
- Ruben Ruben Sr.
- Susan Ruben
- Millie Thrasher
Sachs Harbour
Sachs Harbour residents will elect a mayor to a one-year term. Three council candidates have been acclaimed to two-year terms.
Voting takes place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the hamlet office.
Candidates for mayor
- Norman Anikina
- Floyd Lennie
Candidates for council (acclaimed)
- Norman Anikina
- Lucas Mariah
- Kyle Wolki
Tuktoyaktuk
In Tuktoyaktuk, six council candidates have been acclaimed. Four councillors will serve two-year terms, and two will serve one-year terms, though those have not yet been determined:
- Jackie Jacobson
- Cindy Legrow
- Shawn Lundrigan
- Joe Nasogaluak
- Deborah Raddi
- Ryan Yakeleya
Ulukhaktok
Voters in Ulukhaktok will elect a mayor and four councillors today. Voting takes place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the community's hamlet chambers.
A representative from the hamlet said that elders who need a ride to the polls are advised to call Margaret Lennie to arrange one.
Candidates for mayor
- Jack Akhiatak
- Laverna Klengenberg
Candidates for council
- Jean Ekpakohak
- Daniel Gallant
- Annie Goose
- Sadie Joss
- Margaret Kanayok
- Mary Kudlak
- David Kuptana