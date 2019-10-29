Man from Fort Good Hope charged with child porn offences

RCMP say they've charged a man from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., with child pornography offences.

In a news release Tuesday, police say 21-year-old Kenny Shae Jr. was charged with one count of transmitting child porn and one count of making child porn available.

RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation unit executed a search warrant for electronic devices at Shae Jr.'s home on Oct. 23, states the release.

Shae Jr. has been released on strict conditions, and is expected to appear in court in his community on Dec. 11, say police.