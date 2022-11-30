N.W.T. gov't forbids child-care operators from using playground equipment in winter

Child-care operators in the N.W.T. are "reeling" from a new government directive forbidding them from using playground equipment in the winter, says the N.W.T. Early Childhood Association.

The order from the Department of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE), which came in the form of a letter dated Nov. 24, says fixed playground equipment like slides, climbers and monkey bars rely on "proper surfacing material" like sand, rubber or wood chips to protect kids, and don't work well in the winter.

"For this reason, ECE is requiring licensed operators to refrain from using playground equipment for the duration of the winter season to lessen the likelihood of injuries to children during outdoor play," the letter reads (emphasis from ECE).

"While it is not possible to eliminate risk of injury in any outdoor activity, discontinuing the use of outdoor play equipment during the winter months when the ground is frozen will contribute to greater safety of children overall."

The letter is addressed to licensed early learning and child-care program operators.

Patricia Davison is the chair of the N.W.T. Early Childhood Association. (Submitted by Patricia Davison)

Patricia Davison, the chair of the N.W.T. Early Childhood Association, said child-care operators — many of which have play structures in their yards — are still trying to figure out what this means for them, and have no idea what prompted the new rule.

"When the letter was received, I had some communication with program operators who were quite overwhelmed because they had no indication that this was even in the works. And outdoor play all year round is such a vital part of any early childhood program," Davison said.

"I think the sector was just really reeling from this information and trying to decide exactly what it meant."

Operators ask for clarity

Her association has written back to the department, pointing to research on the importance of "risky play" for young kids and asking the department to reconsider its directive.

That response letter also points to the existence of risk assessment tools that could help operators balance the need for safety and kids' development needs, instead of a blanket directive against using playgrounds.

Davison said as of Thursday morning, there had been no response from the department.

CBC requested an interview with Education Minister R.J. Simpson, and was told the department expects to release a public service announcement about the new directive later Thursday.

The territory has its own regulations for child-care operators, which require operators to provide daily outdoor play for each child along with safe outdoor play space and equipment, and to fence off potentially hazardous equipment.

"If we look at this new directive, and apply the existing regulations, does that mean we have to fence these playground structures because they're deemed a hazard now?" Davison said. "If so, that's very, very difficult to do at this time of year, in the middle of winter."

New rule is hard to follow

Mandy Janse van Rensburg, the new executive director for the Yellowknife Daycare Association, said her organization supports the N.W.T. Early Childhood Association's stance.

She said at this point, it's difficult to follow the new directive because child-care operators don't have clarity on what it means.

Mandy Janse van Rensburg, the new executive director for the Yellowknife Daycare Association, says the association needs more answers from the territorial government before it can follow a new rule forbidding the use of playground equipment in winter. (Submitted by the Yellowknife Daycare Association)

"We're eager to wait and see what [the government] response is on the questions that have been raised," she said.

"We hope that ECE will consider the holistic development of the child and them being able to play outside and experience risky play."

The City of Yellowknife alone has 19 playgrounds, according to the city's website. CBC has requested interviews with Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty and the city's community services department.

Ryan Fequet, who was recently elected to city council, said he isn't sure yet about what the directive means for the city or whether it would apply to city playgrounds as well.

"I'm sure our administration and our mayor are working hard to ensure that if there's any implications, we'll identify what that means for the city and its residents, and communicate that right away," Fequet said.