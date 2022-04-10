'Not progressive changes': Critics say amendments to N.W.T. child welfare laws don't cut it

A former family lawyer with legal aid in the Northwest Territories says proposed changes to the territory's child welfare legislation don't meaningfully address the driving forces behind the over-representation of Indigenous children in care.

"These amendments — they're not revolutionary at all. They're not amendments that seek to disrupt or change the system," said Sukham Dhindsa.

"They're amendments that will continue the system as it already exists."

In March, a Legislative Assembly committee released a report on the Child and Family Services Act.

The report says that while 57 per cent of children and youth in the N.W.T. are Indigenous, Indigenous children and youth account for more than 98 per cent of the young people in care.

It attributes this gross disproportion to colonization, Canada's history of genocide, residential schools and the Sixties Scoop, and calls the situation a "territorial crisis."

In an effort to remedy the ailing child welfare system, the territorial government has proposed nearly two dozen amendments to its Child and Family Services Act. It's now asking for the public's feedback on those changes.

Sukham Dhindsa recently worked as a family and child protection lawyer in the N.W.T. She says the proposed amendments to the Child and Family Services Act don't go far enough to address the problems that cause Indigenous children to be over-represented in care. (Submitted by Sukham Dhindsa)

But Dhindsa, who represented families involved with the territory's child welfare system for three years up until March 1, says the whole system needs an overhaul, and the changes on the table now don't come close to doing that.

"The proposed amendments are not progressive changes," she said. "[They] just kind of rephrase what was already in the act."

The child and family services division's main concern is the best interests of the child, says a discussion paper on the proposed amendments. It says the division strives to keep families together and maintain children's connections to their communities.

The paper's authors also recognize that "systemic issues" contribute to the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in care. The proposed amendments, they say, are part of the territory's greater mission to reform its child welfare system.

Some of the proposed changes

The paper says the amendments recognize the federal Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families, which came into force two years ago, as well as "the inherent right of self-government in relation to child and family services."

Both the federal and territorial acts lay out factors to consider when assessing the best interests of the child, including the child's cultural and linguistic background, the child's relationship to their parent, and the child's safety. One proposed amendment would add a reference to the best interests of the child under the federal act.

Other changes state that poverty, or inadequate housing, shouldn't be the sole reason a child is removed from their family, and that support services (like counselling, parenting programs and help with housing) should be prioritized over apprehension, insofar as doing so is in the child's best interest.

There is also an amendment that would extend support for young people in the system from age 23 to 29, and one that sets out a ranked list of placements for Indigenous children, starting with parents, followed by another adult family member, followed by another adult in the child's home community and Indigenous group.

Other changes allow for more information sharing with Indigenous governments.

But in Dhindsa's view, the changes on offer don't get at the root of why Indigenous children are disproportionately represented in the child welfare system in the first place, nor do they address ground-level issues in the child and family services division, like staffing levels and high turnover.

Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler said child and family services legislation must allow Indigenous governments to have greater say over decisions about Indigenous children. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

Effects of systemic racism

Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler is deputy chair of the Standing Committee on Social Development, which delivered the report on the Child and Family Services Act and its accompanying recommendations.

She said problems with the territory's child welfare system run deep, and that systemic racism is baked into its policies and programs.

Offering one real-world example, Semmler said Indigenous families may be discouraged from fostering children because they're worried about extra attention from Child and Family Services.

"They're going to scrutinize, now, how I care for my kids.… Will I meet their criteria? Or will my kids end up in the system?" she said. "Those are the thoughts that go through your head as an Indigenous person when you've got social services coming into your house."

Semmler said child and family services legislation must allow Indigenous governments to have greater say over decisions about Indigenous children, and the territorial government must support Indigenous organizations that don't have the capacity to take on all child and family services themselves.

"That's the start," she said.

"It can't be government deciding on what's right and wrong for our children."