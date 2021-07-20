Some N.W.T. communities adopting COVID-19 measures in anticipation of spike in cases

Anticipating a spike in reported cases after the holidays, many N.W.T. communities are bringing in their own COVID-19 measures while waiting for rapid testing and updated case counts from the territorial government.

The N.W.T. government last reported the number of COVID-19 cases in the territory on Dec. 31, when it said there 160 active cases. That's more than six times the number of cases, 26, reported on Dec. 23.

As of Dec. 31, there were 132 cases in Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah, 10 in the Tłı̨chǫ region, eight in Fort Smith, four in the Beaufort Delta, three in the Dehcho, two in the Sahtu and one in Hay River.

In Dettah, Chief Edward Sangris is raising concerns that the outdated case numbers have communities "left in the dark" and as a result, the First Nation proactively shut down its offices.

"Until people start getting tested, and the government starts releasing those numbers, we don't really know the accurate amount of COVID[-19] in the communities," said Sangris.

The N.W.T. government has not communicated with the leadership about any rise in case counts — it's all word of mouth and from the news, he said.

Measures

Aklavik Mayor Andrew Charlie said his community will be in lockdown until at least Jan. 10.

Fort Good Hope Chief Tommy Kakfwi brought in restrictions too, and said he trusts his community will help cut the transmission of COVID-19.

Kakfwi said if people have rapid testing kits, which are on backorder and in high demand, the community will happily take them.

"If there's a surplus someplace, send it to the community, we'd appreciate that. Put it on Northwright and they'll bring it to Fort Good Hope," he said.

Fort Providence has closed bars and restaurants, including at the Snowshoe Inn and Big River Service Centre, and limited the grocery store to pick up only.

Bingo is cancelled and the hamlet has set up a check stop at the junction, recommending travel only for medical trips or emergencies.

The restaurant and bar sections of the Big River service centre in Fort Providence are closed to the public, in anticipation of COVID-19 spread within the N.W.T. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Limited places to safely isolate

Sangris said that rapid tests are being promised for communities like Dettah, but he said Elders will need assistance learning how to administer the tests, especially if they are unilingual.

When testing is available, and a person gets a positive result, they are being told to go to a family home which can cause further transmission to people who live with them, said Sangris.

Dettah Chief Edward Sangris says that little has been communicated to the leadership about potential transmission of COVID-19 over the holidays, and that rapid testing is not available as widely as it should be to identify potential cases. (Gabriela Panza Beltrandi/CBC)

Sangris said the "inadequate" housing situation, which makes staying isolated difficult, has contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

"[Public health] tell them, if you test positive, just isolate for five days at home. But when they go home, there might be other people living in the house. If two people come back to a house of five, the other three will get infected," he said.

Cold weather keeps Fort Good Hope isolating in place

After weathering a wave of COVID-19 this summer, Fort Good Hope decided not to activate a state of emergency.

"We're holding our own right now. We have overcome this before. Everybody is complying with it so we're doing very well," said Kakfwi.

Fort Good Hope instituted a 10 p.m. curfew, reduced store work hours and mandated face masks and prohibited children under 16 from going to the stores.

"We were going to go on a lockdown, however, [the government of the] N.W.T. are not going to be providing any kind of assistance. We're doing it on our own here in the community," he said.

Kakfwi said the health centre identified two cases over the weekend, and added one on Monday, bringing the case count to three.

The community had planned a drum dance and a talent show, but only went ahead with fireworks which could be done outdoors.

Social gatherings are banned, including church services.

Lately it's been -40 C and -57 C with the windchill, said Kakfwi.

The community's cooperative spirit and the cold temperatures "have been a plus" and are helping to keep people at home, he said.