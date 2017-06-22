Rewards for steps: N.W.T. government endorsing wellness app

The government of the Northwest Territories is encouraging residents to download a new-to-the-territory app that offers loyalty reward points for meeting daily step targets.

Users of the Carrot Rewards mobile app can also get points for taking quizzes about health and wellness. The points can be used for things like buying movie tickets and gasoline.

"You won't get more points for the more you walk; you'll get more points for the more times you hit your goal. So it's all about establishing habits," explained Sarah Richard, chief product officer of Carrot Rewards.

The free app is pegged, per a government press release, as "one of the first mobile apps officially endorsed by the" territorial government. It officially launched on Wednesday at an event at the Legislative Assembly in Yellowknife.

Sarah Richard, chief product officer of Carrot Rewards, says the app is meant to encourage healthy habits. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"The soft launch of the Carrot Rewards app took place late last week and is already seeing 40 active users," the press release said.

The app can connect to Android, Apple, and Fitbit devices, to track the user's steps.

Users can earn points via the app for loyalty programs such as Aurora Rewards, Drop, More Rewards, Petro-Points Program, RBC Rewards, and Scene.

The Carrot Rewards app offers loyalty reward points for meeting daily step targets. (Steve Silva/CBC)

$140K for 1-year contract

The territorial government's Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, and Department of Health and Social Services are involved in the initiative.

Damien Healy, manager of communications for the health department, said the app cost the government $140,000 for a one-year contract.

It was created by Carrot Insights in 2016 and has 1.1 million active users in Canada, according to the government.

The app is already being used in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario. Plans are in the works to introduce it in Yukon and Alberta.