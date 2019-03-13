N.W.T., feds agree to deadlines for boreal caribou conservation plans
The federal government and the government of the Northwest Territories now have an agreement similar to deals made with other jurisdictions.
Missed deadlines mean federal government could step in to impose its own protections
Ottawa and the Northwest Territories have reached a deal on protecting threatened caribou.
The deal gives the territory deadlines to come up with range plans for its boreal caribou herds.
The first of those plans is due this summer.
If that deadline is missed, the federal environment minister has the power to step in and impose protections.
Ottawa has reached similar deals with other provinces and territories.
Environmentalists have pointed out the deadlines in those agreements are often ignored and the federal government faces at least one lawsuit trying to force it to act.
Boreal caribou in the N.W.T. face few immediate threats.
The herds number about 6,000 animals and more than two-thirds of their range is considered undisturbed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.