Controversial N.W.T. caribou investigation still open

A controversial investigation of allegedly illegal caribou hunting remains open despite key evidence being thrown out of court.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources would not say what additional evidence investigators are attempting to uncover.

"I can't speak to exactly what sworn officers acting independently to fulfill their duty are doing, but the investigation remains open," said Mike Westwick.

The investigation included a search last fall of a remote Łutsël K'é Dene culture camp. Wildlife officers helicoptered in and searched tents and teepees at the camp, taking samples of caribou meat they found there.

The N.W.T. Supreme Court later ruled the search was unlawful and that the samples taken had to be forfeited.

The Łutsël K'é Dene and the Dene Nation demanded the government apologize for the search. After the search warrant was quashed the Łutsël K'é Dene said they were considering taking civil action against the territorial government.

Responding to the criticism, the territorial government said it would arrange an investigation of the actions of the wildlife officers by an external party. But on Monday, Westwick said the department has yet to identify an external investigator.

After the calls for an apology, Environment and Natural Resources Minister Shane Thompson issued a news release saying the officers were acting on two independent reports of caribou harvesting in the mobile no-hunting zone, a moving no-hunting zone designed to protect the declining Bathurst caribou herd. The department provided photos the officers took of abandoned meat.

Nobody has been charged as a result of that investigation. There have also been no charges from another investigation launched later that same week. According to ENR, officers found eight caribou carcasses in the no-hunting zone near Aylmer Lake. Officials said one caribou was left almost completely intact.

A charge was laid against a Gamètì man as a result of another investigation last month. On Feb. 14 the department reported that officers investigated illegal hunting near the Lac de Gras diamond mines. The department said there was evidence 10 caribou had been illegally harvested.

According to court documents only one person has been charged in relation to that investigation. James Victor Laboline, 46, is facing one count of harvesting in the mobile no-hunting zone. He's scheduled to appear in court on May 9.