Here's an updated list of who's running in the N.W.T. election

N.W.T. residents will vote for a new territorial government on Nov. 14.

The nomination period hasn't officially started, but we've compiled a list of all the people who've expressed interest in running so far. We're going to continue to update this list, as more people declare their intention to run.

The nomination period will officially open on Monday, Oct. 16 and candidates will have until 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 to file their papers.

District People planning to run Deh Cho Ron Bonnetrouge* Frame Lake Deanna Cornfield Julian Morse John Stanley Spencer Tracy Stuart Wray Great Slave Katrina Nokleby* Kate Reid Hay River North R.J. Simpson* Hay River South Wally Schumann Inuvik Boot Lake Diane Archie* Denny Rodgers Sallie Ross Inuvik Twin Lakes Lesa Semmler* Kam Lake Caitlin Cleveland* Mackenzie Delta Frederick Blake Jr.* Monfwi Jane Weyallon Armstrong* Nahendeh Shane Thompson* Josh Campbell Les Wright Nunakput Lucy Kuptana Range Lake Nicole Sok Kieron Testart Sahtu Paulie Chinna* Danny McNeely Thebacha Frieda Martselos* Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh Richard Edjericon* Yellowknife Centre Ambe Chenemu Robert Hawkins Matt Spence Yellowknife North Shauna Morgan Yellowknife South Caroline Wawzonek* District unconfirmed Bruce Valpy

* incumbents

If you'd like to announce your candidacy, please reach Sidney Cohen, sidney.cohen@cbc.ca.