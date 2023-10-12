Content
North

Here's an updated list of who's running in the N.W.T. election

This is where you'll find an updated list of all the candidates in the N.W.T. election.

Residents head to the polls on Nov. 14

CBC News
A yellow circular sign on a glass window points to the left, and says "vote." In the background, two people can be seen near tables with papers on them.
A file photos of a polling station at Centre Square Mall in Yellowknife during the federal election on Sept. 20, 2021. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

N.W.T. residents will vote for a new territorial government on Nov. 14. 

The nomination period hasn't officially started, but we've compiled a list of all the people who've expressed interest in running so far. We're going to continue to update this list, as more people declare their intention to run. 

The nomination period will officially open on Monday, Oct. 16 and candidates will have until 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 to file their papers. 

District People planning to run
Deh Cho Ron Bonnetrouge*
Frame Lake Deanna Cornfield
  Julian Morse
  John Stanley
  Spencer Tracy
  Stuart Wray
Great Slave Katrina Nokleby*
  Kate Reid
Hay River North R.J. Simpson*
Hay River South Wally Schumann
Inuvik Boot Lake Diane Archie*
  Denny Rodgers
  Sallie Ross
Inuvik Twin Lakes Lesa Semmler*
Kam Lake Caitlin Cleveland*
Mackenzie Delta Frederick Blake Jr.*
Monfwi Jane Weyallon Armstrong*
Nahendeh Shane Thompson*
  Josh Campbell
  Les Wright
Nunakput Lucy Kuptana
Range Lake Nicole Sok
  Kieron Testart
Sahtu Paulie Chinna*
  Danny McNeely
Thebacha Frieda Martselos*
Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh Richard Edjericon*
Yellowknife Centre Ambe Chenemu
  Robert Hawkins
  Matt Spence
Yellowknife North Shauna Morgan
Yellowknife South Caroline Wawzonek*
District unconfirmed Bruce Valpy

* incumbents

If you'd like to announce your candidacy, please reach Sidney Cohen, sidney.cohen@cbc.ca.

