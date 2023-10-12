Here's an updated list of who's running in the N.W.T. election
This is where you'll find an updated list of all the candidates in the N.W.T. election.
Residents head to the polls on Nov. 14
N.W.T. residents will vote for a new territorial government on Nov. 14.
The nomination period hasn't officially started, but we've compiled a list of all the people who've expressed interest in running so far. We're going to continue to update this list, as more people declare their intention to run.
The nomination period will officially open on Monday, Oct. 16 and candidates will have until 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 to file their papers.
|District
|People planning to run
|Deh Cho
|Ron Bonnetrouge*
|Frame Lake
|Deanna Cornfield
|Julian Morse
|John Stanley
|Spencer Tracy
|Stuart Wray
|Great Slave
|Katrina Nokleby*
|Kate Reid
|Hay River North
|R.J. Simpson*
|Hay River South
|Wally Schumann
|Inuvik Boot Lake
|Diane Archie*
|Denny Rodgers
|Sallie Ross
|Inuvik Twin Lakes
|Lesa Semmler*
|Kam Lake
|Caitlin Cleveland*
|Mackenzie Delta
|Frederick Blake Jr.*
|Monfwi
|Jane Weyallon Armstrong*
|Nahendeh
|Shane Thompson*
|Josh Campbell
|Les Wright
|Nunakput
|Lucy Kuptana
|Range Lake
|Nicole Sok
|Kieron Testart
|Sahtu
|Paulie Chinna*
|Danny McNeely
|Thebacha
|Frieda Martselos*
|Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh
|Richard Edjericon*
|Yellowknife Centre
|Ambe Chenemu
|Robert Hawkins
|Matt Spence
|Yellowknife North
|Shauna Morgan
|Yellowknife South
|Caroline Wawzonek*
|District unconfirmed
|Bruce Valpy
* incumbents
