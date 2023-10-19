Want to hear from your candidates in the N.W.T. election? Check out these community forums

Do you want to hear directly from candidates in the Northwest Territories general election? Over the next month, there will be several opportunities to do so.

CBC North has compiled a running list of candidates forums — events at which people running take questions, share their views on big issues, and offer their ideas for making the territory a better place to live.

We'll be updating this list regularly.

Oct. 29

Yellowknife North debate — Weledeh Catholic School gym from 7 - 9 p.m.

This is the first in a series of Yellowknife riding-specific debates hosted by OpenNWT, with support from the City of Yellowknife and community partners.

These debates will be streamed live online for people who can't attend in person.

Oct. 30

FOXY's NWT All-Candidates Forum — Explorer Hotel from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

At this forum hosted by FOXY (Fostering Open eXpression among Youth), candidates will take questions from young people from across the territory on matters of social justice and the values that should guide the next Legislative Assembly.

Frame Lake debate — École William McDonald Middle School gym from 7 - 9 p.m.

Yellowknife South debate — N.J. Macpherson School gym from 7 - 9 p.m.

Nov. 1

Kam Lake debate — N.J. Macpherson School gym from 7 - 9 p.m.

Yellowknife Centre debate — Mildred Hall School gym from 7 - 9 p.m.

Youth-led forum — École Sir John Franklin High School in Yellowknife from 7 - 9 p.m.

This forum, hosted by Sir John Franklin High School's Green Team and debate club, is for Yellowknife-area candidates and will focus on issues that matter to young people.

Sir John Franklin High School in Yellowknife. The school will host at least two candidates forums over the next month, including a youth-led forum hosted by the high school's Green Team and Debate Club. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

Nov. 2

Range Lake debate — Range Lake North School gym from 7 - 9 p.m.

Nov. 3

Great Slave debate — École Sir John Franklin School gym from 6 - 7:30pm

Nov. 9

Dene Nahjo NWT Election Forum for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, Great Slave, Yellowknife North and Yellowknife Centre candidates — Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, Yellowknife, from 6:30 - 9 p.m.

This is the first of two nights of candidates forums hosted by Dene Nahjo focused on Indigenous peoples' concerns and questions.

The forums will be streamed live online for people who can't attend in person.

The Tree of Peace Friendship Centre Boardroom is one of two in-person voting locations for Yellowknife's municipal election. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Nov. 10

Dene Nahjo NWT Election Forum for Frame Lake, Range Lake, Yellowknife South and Kam Lake candidates — Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, Yellowknife, from 6:30 - 9 p.m.