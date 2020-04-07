N.W.T. premier shuffles cabinet, takes over Municipal and Community Affairs portfolio

Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane is taking over the Municipal and Community Affairs Department to manage the territory's response to COVID-19.

Cochrane announced the news in a release Tuesday morning. It states Cochrane will be responsible for administering the Emergency Management Act, overseeing the Emergency Management Organization and leading the government's overall response to COVID-19.

Taking over the department will give her a "hands on role" as COVID-19 continues to spread.

"The challenge COVID-19 presents to the Northwest Territories requires a co-ordinated, team approach from cabinet to manage successfully," Cochrane said in the release. "As leader of the team, I feel it is my responsibility to take a more hands on role."

As of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Territories has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Cochrane takes over the Municipal and Community Affairs file from Paulie Chinna, who was appointed to the position last year. Cochrane previously held that portfolio in the 18th Assembly.

Chinna will remain responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation and homelessness.

Cochrane is scheduled to speak with reporters at 11 a.m. MT Tuesday.