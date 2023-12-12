Portfolios announced for N.W.T.'s new cabinet ministers
On Tuesday, the territorial government announced which ministers would be handling which departments.
Premier R.J. Simpson to be minister of Justice
The N.W.T.'s six new cabinet ministers officially have their portfolios.
On Tuesday, the territorial government announced which ministers would be handling which departments.
Ministers were chosen for cabinet on Dec. 6 in a vote by their fellow MLAs, as were Premier R.J. Simpson and Speaker Shane Thompson.
In a statement, Simpson wrote that the new cabinet is "dedicated to collaborative and practical solutions," with a goal of finding common ground.
- Caroline Wawzonek returns as finance minister. She also holds the Infrastructure portfolio, and is the minister responsible for the Northwest Territories Power Corporation;
- Caitlin Cleveland will oversee Education, Culture and Employment, as well as Industry, Tourism and Investment;
- Lesa Semmler is the new health minister;
- Jay Macdonald is the minister for Environment and Climate Change;
- Lucy Kuptana will be responsible for Housing NWT, as well as the Status of Women;
- Vince McKay is the minister for Municipal and Community Affairs, and will be responsible for the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission as well as the Public Utilities Board;
Premier R.J. Simpson will be the minister of Justice, as well as Executive and Indigenous Affairs. He is also the government house leader.