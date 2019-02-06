N.W.T. in talks to raise debt limit as budget projects slight deficit

The Northwest Territories government expects to spend slightly more than it brings in over the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Balancing the budget has been "particularly challenging" over the last two years as revenues dropped $81 million, Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod said during his budget speech to the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The territorial government proposes to spend $1.87 billion in the coming year, and expects to bring in $1.93 billion, leaving a $60 million operating surplus.

All of that surplus amount, however, is expected to go toward infrastructure. The infrastructure budget, including that $60 million surplus, is estimated to be $199 million.

The territory has the "oldest infrastructure in the country," said McLeod, and a "significant infrastructure deficit" that hampers economic growth and drives up the cost of living.

After all the tables are tallied, the government anticipates a cash deficit of $7 million. The territory hasn't had a cash surplus since 2011.

Meanwhile, the government expects to sink deeper into debt over the coming year.

Borrowing is projected to reach $1.1 billion, pushing the territory closer to its $1.3 billion debt limit.

The territorial government has begun talks with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau about raising the territory's debt limit, McLeod told reporters on Wednesday.

"They seemed fairly receptive," he said.

McLeod said that during his tenure as an MLA, the federal government has raised the borrowing limit twice.

Federal transfers and grants comprise about 80 per cent of the territory's total revenue in 2019-20.

The budget does not include spending on potential wage increases.

However, the government has accounted for a $10 million increase in pay, based on its current offer, in its projected $325 million short-term debt.

On Tuesday, the union representing territorial government employees said if it didn't reach an agreement with the government during mediation this weekend, workers will strike on Monday.

Finance officials said Wednesday that should a new collective agreement include higher wages than what the government is currently offering, the territory's debt will grow.

$3.3M to child, family services

Other than the carbon tax, which kicks in July 1, and the excise tax on cannabis, there are no new taxes or tax increases in this budget.

The proposed budget includes about $3.3 million in new money for the Department of Child and Family Services, which will pay for 21 new positions.

The new positions come after a damning auditor general's report in October, which said problems with the department responsible for protecting children have worsened.

"We have to do better to support children and families and this budget proposes to accelerate plans already in place," McLeod told the Legislative Assembly.

Finance officials said that on average, the diamond mines account for 44 per cent of revenues generated through the fuel, payroll, property and corporate income taxes.

Weed could bring in $2.65M

This is the first budget to include revenue from cannabis sales and the carbon tax.

Weed is estimated to generate $2.65 million in 2019-20, which will go into its general coffers.

The carbon tax is projected to bring in $16.2 million over the next fiscal year. Of that, the government is proposing $7 million be returned to residents and businesses through rebates and benefits, $5 million will go to the mines for emissions reductions projects, and $3.7 million to the Inuvik wind farm.

Other budget highlights include: