RCMP investigating 'mischief' after N.W.T.-B.C. border gate damaged

Police say they've charged two community members from Fort Liard, N.W.T., after they discovered the gate on Highway 7 near the N.W.T.-B.C. border had been damaged.

In a news release sent Wednesday, police say they were alerted to "suspicious activity" on Saturday at the north gate of the highway, located about 10 kilometres from the border.

At about 11 p.m., RCMP say they discovered the gate was not secure anymore, and that "an act of mischief" was committed against it.

Police say they stopped a vehicle in that area and questioned three residents from Fort Liard about the incident. They also seized 24 cans of beer and two bottles of vodka, as the community prohibits liquor.

Police say after an investigation, they found the residents' vehicle to have "extensive damage" that seemed to be consistent with the alleged mischief committed at the border gate.

The N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure was notified and the gate has been since "resecured," say RCMP in the news release.

Two people have been charged with mischief and the investigation continues, police say.

Highways into the N.W.T. from Alberta, B.C., and Yukon have been closed to visitors since late March after the territory's chief public health officer ordered borders be restricted.