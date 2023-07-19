'You just gotta be tough': 13-year-olds help bring N.W.T. U19 basketball team to NAIG

The N.W.T. wouldn't have had a U19 female basketball team at the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) this week, if it hadn't been for four 13-year-olds who stepped up to play against competitors older and more experienced than themselves.

The territory fielded the youngest team in that event — a trial-by-fire for many of them who are new to the sport.

Scarlet Tourangeau, 13, spent the past couple months learning the sport, after her mom suggested she try out for something at NAIG.

An avid hockey player who has competed in the past at the Canada Games and the Arctic Winter Games, Tourangeau said playing at NAIG helped her refine her basketball skills and has made her excited for the future.

"It's been really nerve-wracking, but you know, I'm just trying my best and I think I'm doing pretty good," she said. "Obviously it's challenging, but you just have to persevere ... you just gotta be tough."

Tourangeau joins Ella Jewell, Sydney Galusha and Avah Penney as the youngest members of the team.

15-year-old Talya Meserah-Zdyb (#9) and 17-year-old Abby Nevitt (#14) are both part of Team N.W.T.'s U19 female basketball team. They fought to a 64-12 loss against B.C. on Tuesday. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

The team lost their games this week, but that hasn't dampened the spirits of the players, who have been cheering each other on.

Team coach Richelle Castillo said it's been a learning experience like none other for them.

"It's been honestly unreal, seeing the development of these girls. You know, it's like, to get better, it's always best to play against the best. And truly, here they are, playing against the best," Castillo said.

Coach Richelle Castillo says NAIG has been an incredible learning experience for her team. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

One of the oldest players on the team, 17-year-old Reanna Brownlee, said the players have built great connections with each other and everyone is being positive.

"I don't really care about the games, or what the score is, or anything — I'm just here for the experience," she said. "I love seeing all the people come together, and seeing everyone's skill levels, meeting new people, trying the competition. The competition here is crazy."

Kali Bonnetrouge-Dowbush, also 17, said getting to know her teammates has been the highlight of NAIG.

Reanna Brownlee and Kali Bonnetrouge Dubush are two of the 17-year-olds on the N.W.T.'s U19 female basketball team. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

"I didn't really know the majority of them, but I've made connections with a lot of them and just playing with them and seeing the sportsmanship going on," she said.

Her word of advice to the younger players is simple: take in the experience as it comes, and have fun.

"I would definitely say to just keep pushing ... especially with how young they are, and playing at such an advanced level right now," she said. "Just keep up the work."