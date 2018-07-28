'I was very humbled': N.W.T. athlete wins 5 medals at World Eskimo-Indian Olympics

Veronica McDonald has been training in Arctic sports since she was five years old — and it recently paid off.

McDonald, who hails from Fort Smith, N.W.T., took home five medals — four gold and one bronze — at the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics (WEIO) in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Although she has competed in the Arctic Winter Games and territorial tournaments in N.W.T., it was her first time competing in WEIO.

"Everyone was congratulating me," she said. "I was very humbled by everybody."

Veronica McDonald, centre, won five medals at the competition. (Submitted by Veronica McDonald)

McDonald competed in 12 events, finishing first in kneel jump, scissor broad jump, two foot high kick and Alaskan high kick, while grabbing the bronze medal in blanket toss.

It was her first time competing in blanket toss and she said it was her most memorable experience at WEIO.

"It was just so crazy getting thrown so high in the air and looking over everybody and seeing everybody stare at you from such a high distance in the air," she said.

"It was really nerve-racking."

The sport is judged on how high the competitor goes, their landing and style.

Despite its apparent similarities to trampoline, McDondald said it's "absolutely 100 per cent not like that."

"When you try to actually jump on it, your legs kind of fold and you don't actually jump at all," she said.

With her lack of experience in the event, McDonald said winning the bronze medal was "really surprising."

These are three of five medals Veronica McDonald won. (Submitted by Veronica McDonald)

"I didn't actually expect that at all. I was just up there having fun and I was just trying to try new things."

It was a challenge at first, but McDonald said she is "super excited to continue to do it."

She said her favourite aspects of competing in Arctic sports, including WEIO, are seeing athletes compete and meeting new people.

"So many people have great stories and really awesome personalities," McDonald said.

The competition was held from July 17 to 21.