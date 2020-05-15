New money for arts professionals in the N.W.T. to help during COVID-19 pandemic

The government of the Northwest Territories is making up to $3,000 available for individual N.W.T. artists and commercial film and media arts producers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to $5,000 is available for registered N.W.T. arts businesses, not-for-profits and collectives.

According to a news release Friday, professionals involved in the production of artwork, songs, books, play writing, theatre, screen writing, photography, or who are involved in marketing, promotional, training, certification or other activities, can apply for up to $3,000 if their income or activities have been restricted during the pandemic.

Eligible registered organizations in the N.W.T. can apply for up to $5,000 for "projects that promote and express N.W.T. arts or culture through this time as a means of uniting and responding to crises."

"From diamond mines to traditional artists, our economy is comprised of many different elements," states Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment Katrina Nokleby in the news release.

"As we work to stimulate recovery across all sectors, investments in the arts sector will position these home-based businesses and individual entrepreneurs to contribute to and benefit from the restoration of economic activities."

The money for the project — $250,000 — is coming from the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment and the Department of Education, Culture and Employment.

The full guidelines on the N.W.T.'s Creative Industries Economic Recovery Funding program are here.