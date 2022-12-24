Growing support for shopping locally has been good for N.W.T. artists and stores

Some artists and artisans in the N.W.T. are noticing a surge in support for shopping locally — and some of them are working hard to meet the growing demand for their products.

Communities across the territory are highlighting local stores through events like Small Business Week in Fort Smith, N.W.T., and the #shopNWT campaign launched by the NWT Chamber of Commerce in 2020.

Also since 2020, the Northern Life Museum & Cultural Centre in Fort Smith has hosted a pop-up shop in the weeks leading up to Christmas. According to museum manager Shandee Hunter, the event is always a huge success.

"They've been great," said Hunter. "It's really kind of trending now... everybody is starting to catch on that this is what we're doing here over the Christmas break and people are really looking forward to it."

Shanna Schaefer's beadwork (Lil Miss Metis) is on display at the Northern Life Museum & Cultural Centre in Fort Smith, N.W.T. Every year in the weeks leading up to Christmas the centre hosts a pop-up shop for local artists. (Northern Life Museum & Cultural Centre/ Facebook)

Hunter said she thinks the growing support comes from people starting to appreciate the work local artists do and the variety of art they provide. She said people recognize that there is a lot of talent in the community and want to support that.

The pop-up shop runs for four weeks and each week five new artists are featured. Hunter said the artists are grateful for the opportunity to sell their work, especially because the museum only charges a small markup on the products.

She said it also gives the artist another opportunity to display and sell their work, on top of what they are already doing.

"It provided an opportunity for artists to be able to have their items on display longer, we help promote on our social media and word of mouth," said Hunter.

Hunter said they've had a lot of traffic come through for the pop-up shop and customers usually buy at least one item but usually more.

'More people are wanting to be social'

Local artisans are very grateful for the support. Kerri Norrie Nolting has a home-based business in Yellowknife. She sells handmade home decor, and she also offers workshops where people can make their own home decor.

A dog bed made by The Farmhouse and Kerri’s Kreations. Kerri Norrie Nolting has seen a noticeable increase in local support for her business. (Kerri Norrie Nolting/Facebook)

She said she's always felt support from the community but has seen a big boost in local support recently, especially for her workshops.

"More people are wanting to get out, much more people are wanting to be social," said Norrie Nolting. "That's where I've seen the surge."

She also said she's seen a big increase in local businesses shopping locally for employee gifts, especially around the holidays for staff Christmas parties.

Norrie Nolting said she's very appreciative of the swing toward shopping local.

"Grateful, huge. I couldn't be alive without the community support," she said.

She credits the city for promoting shopping locally, but also said that small businesses give a lot back to the community.

Gail Ann Raddi, an artist in Inuvik, N.W.T., said she has also seen an increase in support from the community. She sells handmade mitts, fur hats and other handmade goods.

A beaver hat made by Gail Ann Raddi. (Submitted by Gail Ann Raddi)

She thinks the growing cost of shipping has encouraged buyers to shop for gifts locally. She also says that social media plays a big role.

"A lot of us put 'support local, shop local,'" said Raddi. "Facebook is the biggest helper."

She also said it's pushed her to get creative. With growing support for local artists, she's seen more people start selling their work.

Raddi said she pays attention to what people want and tries to offer a wide variety of options for customers.

"You have to think outside the box so that they'll purchase your stuff," she said.

Raddi said the demand for her work is high right now and it's hard to keep up with the orders. She laughed nervously when she said she was sewing eight fur hats that needed to be done by midnight on Christmas Eve.

"I'm just cutting them out now and starting them — but I'll get them done," she said with determination.