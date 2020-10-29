28 N.W.T. organizations split $1M anti-poverty fund
Money earmarked for projects aimed at reducing poverty
Twenty-eight organizations across the Northwest Territories are sharing a $1 million Anti-Poverty Fund from the territorial government.
Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green announced the successful recipients in a Thursday release.
"Our priority is to ensure residents have access to supports they need so that they can live in dignity, are free from poverty, and are active members in their communities," wrote Green in a statement.
"The Anti-Poverty Fund helps advance this by providing funding to eligible organizations to deliver community-driven solutions on poverty reduction."
According to the release, the successful proposals aim in part to reduce poverty by supporting food security, people experiencing homelessness, early childhood development, traditional knowledge and on-the-land activities.
The funding includes:
- $40,000 to the Northern Youth Leadership for its Northern Youth Leadership Land Camps program.
- $75,000 to the Food First Foundation.
- $42,000 to the Arctic Energy Alliance for its Low Income Home Winterization and Efficiency program.
- $62,000 to the Yellowknife Women's Society & Centre for its Northern Families Rapid Rehousing Program.
- $50,000 to the SideDoor for its HOME4U Homelessness Prevention and Rapid Rehousing program.
- $61,600 to the YWCA for Preventing Poverty and Homelessness for Families through Integrated Case Management.
- $4,900 to CDETNO for its Dress to Impress initiative.
- $17,500 to Food Rescue.
- $60,000 to the Tłıc̨hǫ government for its Preserving and Revitalizing the Tłıc̨hǫ Traditional Culture initiative.
- $30,000 to the Tłįchǫ Łeagia Ts'įįlį Kǫ for its Behchoko Youth Needs Assessment and Poverty Prevention Strategy.
- $40,000 to the Łutsel K'e Dene First Nation for its Denechanie: Multi-site Development for On the Land Programming.
- $24,000 to the The Family Support Centre for its Transitional Extended Stay Program.
- $40,000 to the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre.
- $60,000 to the Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities for its Life Skills, Employment Action Program.
- $30,000 to the Hay River Métis Government Council for its Reconnecting with the Land – Traditional Foods initiative.
- $26,000 to the Kátł'odeeche First Nation for reducing poverty in the community.
- $30,000 to the Łıı́d́ lıı̨̨́́Kų́ę First Nation for its Soup Kitchen and Homelessness Support initiative.
- $18,000 to the Dehcho Friendship Centre.
- $50,000 to the Norman Wells Land Corp.'s Elders Meal Assistance initiative.
- $30,000 to the Gwichya Gwich'in Council for the Gwichya Gwich'in Keep Positive program.
- $35,000 to the Inuvik Youth Centre.
- $15,000 to the Inuvik Native Band's soup kitchen.
- $30,000 to the Children First Society for its Supporting Young Children and Their Families program.
- $5,000 to the Aklavik Community Corp. for its breakfast and snack program.
- $19,000 to the Aklavik Hunters and Trappers Committee for its Community Harvest and Teaching Traditional Knowledge initiative.
- $25,000 to the Fort McPherson Food Bank.
- $40,000 to the Tetlit Gwich'in Council for its Tetlit Zheh Transient program.
- $40,000 to the Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk for its Community Bonding initiative.