15 bison dead in N.W.T. in suspected anthrax outbreak

Fifteen bison carcasses were found between June 30 and July 3 in the Slave River Lowlands between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution.

In a news release Tuesday, the N.W.T. government said it suspects an outbreak of anthrax is behind the deaths, which were discovered over the long weekend.

The government said it's now focused on detecting other cases as quickly as possible through aerial and ground surveys.

A team will also either incinerate the infected carcasses or use chemicals to dispose of them as well as grass where the animals were found.

The goal is to prevent the release of anthrax spores into the ground.

Anthrax outbreaks are common in bison populations. Animals usually become infected by inhaling or ingesting spores in the soil.

Last year, about 60 animals died in an outbreak in Wood Buffalo National Park.

Anthrax can be transferred to humans through direct contact, though it's very rare.

Still, the department of Environment and Climate Change says residents should not hunt bison in the South Slave region until further notice.

Residents can also report dead bison to 867-872-6438.