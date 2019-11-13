N.W.T. sets up community visits to work on 5-year tourism plan

After seeing more tourists visit the Northwest Territories every year since 2014, the territorial government is working on its next five-year tourism plan.

The Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment will begin public meetings later this month in N.W.T. communities on its "Tourism 2025" strategy.

In a news release Tuesday, a statement attributed to territorial Tourism Minister Katrina Nokleby says, "The GNWT [Government of the Northwest Territories] is confident that with strategic planning, support and guidance, this sector can foster new jobs, small business ventures, investments in community infrastructure and services — and will serve to both promote and preserve our territory's rich environment, history, cultures and traditions."

According to statistics from the department, visitors spent more than $210 million this year in the territory this year.

The news release states that information from the community visits will be analyzed by independent consultants and used to help develop the new strategy.

The dates for community visits are: