N.W.T. gov't agrees with 2021 flood response report: communications need improvement

Everyone needs to be better prepared for flooding and other disasters, says the N.W.T.'s minister of municipal affairs, reflecting on a review of how governments and emergency management organizations (EMOs) responded to the 2021 flooding in the territory.

Minister Vince McKay, a former firefighter from Hay River, says individuals, local governments and the territorial government all need to step up their game in order to respond to increasingly severe natural disasters.

"I grew up in a small area in Hay River, West Channel, where we got evacuated every spring. So I'm used to flooding, but the amount of flooding, and the area that's flooded, is new… [and so is] the amount of resources, the amount of people," he said.

In 2021, flooding — primarily in the Dehcho and Sahtu regions — displaced hundreds of residents and caused more than $40 million in damages. The disaster prompted a territorial-level review conducted by an independent outside organization, which happens after every large-scale emergency.

The final report, released this month, includes 22 recommendations for both government and community EMOs.

"There's always something to learn from these reviews," McKay said.

"We've learned that we need to be a little bit more prepared with our communities, work with our communities. The communities need to be a little bit more prepared, [and] regional centres need to be a little bit more prepared."

Communications

During the floods, governments didn't always communicate adequately about the situation, according to the review — and McKay agrees it was an issue.

"We have lots of work to do in communication," McKay said.

However, he insists the N.W.T. government does try to inform residents during disasters.

"I think government tries to send out information which is key, but it may not be ideal for that individual. They may want to hear more, they may want to hear less... they don't want to hear the scary stuff, but they want to hear the detailed stuff."

The report says that during the floods EMOs, community government officials and individuals relied heavily on "conversations with people" to get information about what was happening. Individuals often turned to social media, while N.W.T. EMO members also relied heavily on formal reports, briefings and weather forecasts.

The report suggests the territory create "a single platform and online tool to enhance real-time information sharing for future [emergency] events." It also suggests that the territorial government conduct a public awareness campaign ahead of flood season each year.

McKay said he thinks local communities are in the best spot to decide how to distribute information to local residents.

"I always hear about how things are communicated in Yellowknife. Well that may not work in a smaller community and I think that's important to bring forward… what resources we have out there for communication, whether it be, you know, CBC North or Facebook or whatever, right?"

Training

More emergency response training for people on the ground would also help in future disasters, says the report.

McKay agrees and told CBC News that the territorial government offers disaster response courses, but it's up to community members to seek them out.

"We can only lead the horse to the water. We can't force them to drink. It's up to individuals, it's up to the communities… to come forward and get it done," he said, adding that they've seen more interest in such training.

Supplies

The report also says that disaster response and relief supplies were delayed in getting to some communities, although it states that overall the supplies response was adequate. It suggests that local EMOs do thorough assessments of what they have on hand each year, and that they create stockpiles of supplies.

McKay agrees and says the territory needs to work with communities to make sure they're prepared, but says the communities are ultimately responsible for asking for what they need. Some communities may not have the resources they need, but the Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) department won't know this unless communities come forward and make requests.

"You wouldn't expect MACA to go into the community and do an inventory on their emergency supplies," he said.