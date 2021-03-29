N.W.T. temporarily housing 10 inmates after Nunavut prison fire

The N.W.T. will temporarily house 10 former inmates of the Baffin Correctional Centre following a fire at the facility, according to Nunavut officials.

In an email, Justice Minister George Hickes confirmed the whereabouts of 60 inmates at the facility, either on remand or serving a territorial sentence, who have been relocated to various sites across the country over the past week.

Last Tuesday, the territory announced the transfer of 30 inmates to a designated unit at the Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont.

On Friday, Yukon officials confirmed they were taking temporary custody of 20 inmates. Hickes confirmed in his response that the remaining 10 would be housed in the Northwest Territories.

"Over the weekend, the remaining 30 inmates initially displaced by the fire have now been transferred to correctional facilities in the Yukon and Northwest Territories," Hickes' statement read.

"We want to sincerely thank our federal, provincial and territorial partners for their efforts and support in dealing with this issue," the statement reads.

His statement says relatives of inmates will be provided with updated contact information for their loved ones."

The inmates were displaced by a fire March 18, the damage of which is still being assessed. There is no timeline yet for when the inmates, some of whom have not yet stood trial, may be returned to their home territory.

Hickes noted that six government of Nunavut corrections employees "have stayed behind in the Yukon to provide assistance with supervision of Nunavut inmates."

A government of Yukon release later specified that it includes four correctional officers, one supervisor and a nurse, and that Nunavut's inmates will be housed in a separate unit.

Hickes' statement made no mention of additional support for N.W.T. jails, which are already struggling with ongoing staff shortages and supervision issues, according to an internal report obtained last year.

The N.W.T. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to request for comment.