The federal government's update to the Nutrition North program is set to include a new food subsidy list, higher subsidies for certain foods and a new working relationship with Inuit on food security, CBC News has learned.

Labrador MP Yvonne Jones, the parliamentary secretary to Northern Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, is scheduled to announce the updates Monday in Iqaluit.

Most of the changes derived from feedback the government received during its 2016 consultation tour of 18 northern communities, according to government sources familiar with the file.

Labrador MP Yvonne Jones, the parliamentary secretary to Northern Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, in Iqaluit in May. She will be back in Iqaluit Monday to unveil changes to the Nutrition North program. (Nick Murray/CBC)

Several northern staple foods are expected to receive higher subsidies, sources said, while the government is also expected to launch a new, even higher, subsidy level for frozen fruits, frozen vegetables, milk, infant food and formula.

During the government's 2016 tour, northerners griped about how the current food list was developed through a southern lens, and didn't take into account traditional diets.

Northerners asked for flour to receive a higher subsidy, in order to ease the cost of making bannock, along with other staples like rice, pasta, coffee, tea and other nutritious dried foods.

The government is also expected to tighten up the eligibility criteria for retailers to receive Nutrition North subsidies, while also putting money toward helping smaller retailers meet their reporting requirements under the program — larger retailers show subsidy amounts on receipts at the checkout counter.

"We have come up with a series of, I think, significant improvements," LeBlanc said on CBC Radio's The House on Saturday.

"We're going to continue to work with Inuit and other partners in terms of defining some elements of the program."

A sign at the Iqaluit Northmart in October assures customers that the Nutrition North subsidies are passed on to the customers. There have long been concerns over the program's transparency. (Nick Murray/CBC News)

The long-awaited updates to the $100-million program are the first major changes to Nutrition North under the Liberal government, aside from when it added 37 northern communities to the program in October 2016.

During a funding announcement in Iqaluit in May, Jones said "a new program around food security" would be announced in the following months.

The updates also come on the heels of a federal funding boost from the government's fall economic statement last month, which committed to boosting Nutrition North's budget by $11 million to $14 million starting in 2019/20, and the addition of a harvesters' support grant program to help offset the costs of traditional hunting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed talk as they overlook Iqaluit in February 2017. The federal government is expected to announce a new Inuit-Crown working group on food security, following criticisms that the federal government has not been listening to Inuit regarding Nutrition North changes. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

New Inuit to Crown working group

Another key change on the Nutrition North file is the government is expected to announce the creation of an Inuit to Crown working group, which will focus on food security.

The move is in response to criticisms from Inuit leaders, who complained the federal government was not listening to Inuit in reviewing Nutrition North. Those concerns came to a head in April, when all Inuit regions left the government's Indigenous working group on food security, in protest.

At the time, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed wrote to then-northern affairs minister Carolyn Bennett that the consultation structure of the Indigenous working group did not embody an approach that recognizes the specific needs of Inuit.

This new Inuit to Crown working group will be separate from the Indigenous working group, which will continue its consultation mandate with First Nations and Métis groups.