Eighth COVID-19 death confirmed in Nunavut

Nunavut health officials say another person in the territory has died from COVID-19. It's the territory's eighth since the start of the pandemic.

In a news release on Thursday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson said the death was confirmed last week. The person died in southern Canada after being medevaced from Nunavut.

No other details were released, including the deceased person's home community.

Patterson urged all Nunavummiut to ensure they're up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"The death is a sad reminder that COVID-19 is still around, and it is important that people continue to be vigilant and protect themselves against this virus," Patterson said in a statement.

The last confirmed COVID-19-related death in Nunavut was a little over a month ago.

Masks are no longer mandatory in Nunavut, but health officials recommend people wear them in public places.

Rapid tests in Nunavut are available for free at Northern Stores. Anybody who tests positive using a rapid self-test is asked to call the hotline at 1-888-975-8601 for advice.