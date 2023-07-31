Man, 19, charged with murder after Nunavut assault victim dies in hospital

Adam Kakolak of Nunavut died in Edmonton last week after being the victim of an aggravated assault in downtown Yellowknife the previous weekend.

Kakolak, 35, was found unresponsive by RCMP around 7:15 p.m. on July 22 in the parking lot of the Capital Suites on Franklin Ave. RCMP reported his death in a news release six days later.

He was taken to hospital and airlifted to Edmonton in "serious condition," police said.

Shortly after, police located a male suspect.

Darren Nulliayuk, 19, also of Nunavut, was charged with aggravated assault, common assault and uttering threats. On Monday, police upgraded the charges to include once count of murder.

Nulliayuk remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15 in Yellowknife.