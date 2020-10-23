Nunavut woman makes cranberry bannock muffins and we have the recipe

They look like muffins but taste like bannock.

That's exactly what Lori Totalik was going for when she whipped up this delicious batch of cranberry bannock muffins.

"I like to bake bannock, so I decided to add frozen cranberries," she said on a Facebook message to CBC.

Totalik lives in Taloyoak, Nunavut and had to buy her cranberries at the local grocery store. She said there are no cranberries to be picked nearby.

"If we had cranberries on the land I'd pick them myself," she said.

Lori Totalik says she sometimes makes a cranberry bannock loaf that she bakes in the oven. (Submitted by Lori Totalik)

Despite not having fresh berries, these muffin-shaped bannock treats turned out perfectly. That's because Totalik has a few little tricks up her sleeve.

"I like to add milk in it instead of water ... it makes it taste so much better," she said.

Here's another trick: "When I want the outside to be more crispy, I add less oil."

And another: "I sometimes add melted butter instead of oil … to make the muffins a bit moist."

Lori Totalik bakes these bannock muffins until they are golden brown. (Submitted by Lori Totalik)

Totalik posted her recipe on CBC's Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen. It's been shared hundreds of times and has a lot of comments.

"Guess that's my baking tomorrow," said one member of the group. "They look delicious! Thank you for the recipe!" said another.

Here in detail is her special recipe. Enjoy!

Mix together dry then wet ingredients.