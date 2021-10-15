Read about who's running in Nunavut, and why, in our candidate tracker

Candidates across Nunavut are seeking your vote in the Oct. 25 territorial election.

After the declarations of candidacy closed in Nunavut on Sept. 20, CBC North gave each candidate the opportunity to answer a short questionnaire over email or phone. The candidates were asked questions about their priorities, platforms and ambitions.

Candidates were also asked if they plan to seek a cabinet position or the premiership, if elected.

CBC also looked at candidates' online posts, social media pages and campaign information to compile the profiles.Candidate responses have been edited for clarity and length.

Click on your constituency below to see what your candidates have to say (or find our Inuktitut version here). We'll add answers as we get them.

Candidates have been acclaimed in five constituencies — Arviat North-Whale Cove (John Main), Arviat South (Joe Savikataaq), Pangnirtung (Margaret Nakashuk), South Baffin (David Joanasie) and Quttiktuq (David Akeeagok).

