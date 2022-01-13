Nunavut officials to give COVID-19 update

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the territory Thursday morning.

A media conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch it here or on our CBC Nunavut Facebook page.

During the last update Tuesday, David Akeeagok, the territory's minister of justice, announced an outbreak of the virus at the Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility in Iqaluit. Stricter health measures were also introduced in Igloolik that day.

Schools reopened Monday for in-person learning in most of Nunavut, but Patterson said the return to classes wasn't what caused the rise in cases in Igloolik, where cases began mounting over the weekend.

He also said more doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds are expected to start arriving in communities Jan. 30.

There were 295 active cases in Nunavut as of Wednesday. That's 48 more active cases than there were the day before.