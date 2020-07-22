Nunavut's 2 presumptive COVID-19 cases test negative, confirms top doctor

The two presumptive cases of COVID-19 at Nunavut's Mary River Mine have tested negative, according to the territory's chief public health officer.

The cases were announced on July 15. Officials said the swabs were sent to a lab in the South for confirmation.

Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) Dr. Michael Patterson said at the time that the individuals were asymptomatic. He said the two people, and their contacts, were immediately placed in self-isolation.

A news release Wednesday confirmed the negative results.

"The office of the CPHO is working with the mine to ensure the test cases and their contacts complete an appropriate isolation period as a precautionary measure," Patterson said in the statement.

"At this point, neither the test cases nor the contacts have developed symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 and there is no evidence of transmission at the mine site."

The Mary River Mine is located about 176 kilometres southwest of Pond Inlet. This is the second time a presumptive case was announced at the mine this month.

Baffinland Iron Mines — which runs Mary River — had said the possible transmission of the virus didn't occur on site, and was the "result of a localized southern cluster."

A presumptive case of COVID-19 was reported there on July 2. The territory said on July 10 that the test came back negative after it sent the test to its accredited lab in Ontario.