Trial underway for 1 of 2 accused of killing 12-year-old in Nunavut

Crown witnesses have been testifying this week in the trial of a 21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Nunavut boy, five years after the boy's body was found.

The 21-year-old cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the alleged crime.

Nunavut Court Justice Susan Cooper has issued a publication ban on information that would identify the deceased.

The 21-year-old is one of two people who were charged with second-degree murder following a 15-month police investigation into the death of the 12-year-old boy.

Testimony in the trial began Tuesday, with Cooper presiding. According to Nunatsiaq News, the court has heard from RCMP forensic and blood spatter specialists who were part of the investigation, as well as from the person co-accused in this case.

Crown witnesses will wrap up their testimony Monday.