Nunavut reopens travel bubble with Churchill, Man.

Nunavut's chief public health officer has reopened the travel bubble between the territory and Churchill, Man.

Dr. Michael Patterson had closed the travel bubble on Sept. 17, citing an increase of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

In a Monday news release, the government of Nunavut said "unvaccinated travellers who are in a COVID-free community and have been in the common travel area for at least 14 days will be able to travel to and from Churchill."

There is one case of COVID-19 in Nunavut right now, an out-of-territory individual who is isolating in Pond Inlet, according to a territorial government spokesperson.

In Manitoba, there are currently no active cases in Churchill, according to a spokesperson from the provincial government.

The release stated unvaccinated travellers from Churchill have to complete the government of Nunavut's traveller's declaration form , wear masks in public spaces and observe physical distancing rules.

It added Nunavummiut who go to Churchill on exemption and want to return to Nunavut, also have to fill out the traveller's form.