Nunavut races to fill dozens of teaching spots as school year begins

A shortage of teachers means at least one community in Nunavut has had to delay the start of school this year.

In Igloolik, school started for most students last Thursday, but classrooms for grades 5, 6, and 7 were empty.

Tony Nutarakittuq, the chair of Igloolik's education authority, said a hiring committee was able to find local substitute teachers in hopes of holding classes this week.

The shortage in Igloolik is part of a larger problem.

"There's high [teacher] vacancy in communities all over Nunavut and basically all over Canada," Nutarakittuq said. "Igloolik obviously is one of them, with short staff for the beginning of the year."

Schools in Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Clyde River, and Kimmirut are also facing teacher shortages.

More vacancies than last year

The number of vacancies is worse than previous years, said Heather Moffett, director of corporate services at the Department of Education.

"There are a number of things that the schools are doing to ensure student safety and student learning are not affected by the shortage," she said.

"But there are going to be a few communities where it's not going to be possible for school to open for all grades at the beginning of the year."

The department of education is urgently recruiting locals without teaching degrees to fill teacher shortages in five communities, says Heather Moffett, director of corporate services. (Travis Burke/CBC)

Not all of the territory's schools are in session yet, as start dates vary by community, ranging from Aug. 9 in Gjoa Haven to Sept. 6 in Kugaaruk.

Nunavut has 66 vacant teaching positions, with 46 of those jobs in Baffin communities. Last year, the number of vacancies in the Baffin Island region was 40, according to the territorial government. Those numbers could change as the Department of Education tries to hire both local and out-of-territory teachers.

"We still have a number of vacancies that we don't have anybody even applying for in some cases," Moffett said.

Many of the empty positions are concentrated in the five communities, whereas in previous years they were scattered throughout the region.

"We're looking at ways to inform the communities and how it will affect their children," Moffett said. "We take it very seriously."

In the five short-staffed communities, the department is looking to hire locals with experience working with school-age children, even if they don't have teaching degrees.

Grades 5, 6, and 7 were delayed at Ataguttaluk Elementary School in Igloolik because of vacant teaching positions. (John Van Dusen/CBC)

High paying, but can't retain

Nunavut has the second highest teaching salary in Canada, Moffett said, but the territory struggles to retain teachers.

She said the government is reviewing the way it hires teachers and inspires students to pursue teaching careers.

"How do we capture their interest in considering teaching as a career?" Moffett said. "How do we make it easier for them to access the education required for that?"

The Nunavut Teacher Education Program is currently run as a partnership between Nunavut Arctic College and the University of Regina. The college is expected to announce a new partnership with a southern university next year.

The program needs to expand to more communities to accommodate students and their families, Moffett said. The Department of Education is also considering certificates and training for student support staff.

The department's most recent budget dedicated $420,000 for education leave, so employees within the department, like support staff, will consider teachers college.

One barrier to recruiting and retaining teachers in Nunavut is housing.

Available housing is usually shared, meaning a candidate is offered one bedroom, "or two to a bedroom if we're fortunate enough to get a teaching couple," Moffett said.

"It's much less likely to be suitable for people in the communities and certainly narrows the pool that we're able to hire because of that," she said.

"We're really looking for single people or couples and that makes it difficult to recruit anywhere."