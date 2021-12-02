Stomach illness circulating in Qikiqtarjuaq and Clyde River, says Nunavut health department

Health officials in Nunavut say some residents in Qikiqtarjuaq and Clyde River have come down with a virus causing nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, fever and diarrhea.

The illness isn't uncommon at this time of year, and can spread easily and quickly from person to person, according to public health advisories from the Nunavut Department of Health on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

"People with symptoms can be cared for at home unless the symptoms become severe and involve weakness and dehydration," stated the public health advisory.

"People with severe symptoms should seek medical advice from their health provider."

The department is suggesting residents who don't have the virus should wash their hands often; clean countertops, doorknobs, bathrooms and children's toys regularly; avoid contact with sick people where possible; and rest and drink plenty of non-sugary fluids.

For those with symptoms, the department is recommending staying home, resting and drinking fluids. Cooking should be done by those who aren't sick, and laundry should be done with hot water and high heat.

Clyde River and Qikiqtarjuaq are the latest of several communities to experience infections of this virus.

Earlier in November, the department warned of the same illness in Pond Inlet and Kimmirut. Before that, the illness had made the rounds in Kugaaruk, Kinngait, Naujaat and Rankin Inlet.