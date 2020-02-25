Nunavut Speaker resigns to put family health first

Nunavut politician Simeon Mikkungwak is working his last day in the legislative assembly.

The Baker Lake MLA and House Speaker gave notice on Monday that he would resign today.

His resignation is for personal reasons, specifically because of his wife's health.

"My family has been enduring great pressure in recent months," he said.

The resignation comes into effect at the end of the business day on Tuesday, at which point he will no longer be a member of the territorial government.

"The expectations of public life are great. We owe it to our constituents to represent them with all the energy that we can bring," he said. "The time has come for me to focus all my energy on being with my family at home."

Mikkungwak served as MLA for Baker Lake in the previous government. In May of 2019 he was elected as Speaker, replacing the late Joe Enook, former MLA for Pond Inlet, who died in March of last year. Before acting as Speaker, he was the deputy speaker and chairperson for the committee of the whole.

Mikkungwak thanked his constituents for trusting him to represent them, and the members of the assembly for their support, friendship and compassion.

"It has been a great honour to serve in this role and I wish to express my deepest respect for this institution and its traditions," he said. "I wish to assure my constituents that a byelection will be held in due course, and that the community of Baker Lake will be fully represented in this House."