Nunavut social work students battle stigma, challenges of complicated job

Carmen Roswell hesitated for years before committing to a career in social work.

"There's a lot of stigmas towards this profession," she said.

"Every time I tell a person I'm taking this course, they say 'Oh you're going to take our children now.' People joke about it but it's a bad joke."

Her desire to help children and youth has been enough motivation, despite the negative feedback she says can be associated with social work.

Roswell, originally from Kinngait, Nunavut, has completed the first year of the two-year program at Social Service Worker Program at Nunavut Arctic College (NAC).

"It's hard but I still have the drive to want to be in this field," she said.

Closing the gap

According to a recent auditor general's report, as of May 2022, only 14 of the territory's 47 permanent and casual community and social services worker positions were filled by Inuit staff.

Every year, about seven students graduate from the program Roswell is in. This handful of grads is part of the territory's hope to close the gap for the need of Inuit social workers, a gap Canada's auditor general also highlighted in the recent report.

The program was introduced nearly 40 years ago and is offered in Arviat; it also alternates between Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet. It's also been offered in Cambridge Bay.

Two years ago, NAC introduced a Bachelor of Social Work in partnership with Memorial University. The goal is for graduates to get jobs in management or education.

While still in training, Roswell has already seen the benefits of being a social worker who speaks Inuktitut. During a recent internship, she said speaking the language helped her gain clients' trust more quickly.

"It's very important because if you don't have a good relationship with clients, you have nothing," she said. "How can you help the person if you don't have a good relationship with them?"

'I let go so much anger'

For other students, the program has given them a better understanding of their own circumstances.

"I learned to love my parents a little bit more and I learned to love myself even more after the first year of the social worker program," said Emily Okalik.

Okalik, originally from Rankin Inlet, says her family has struggled with alcohol. She adds she now has a better understanding of intergenerational trauma and its effect on not only her family, but many Nunavummiut as well.

"After realizing that my parents didn't have a chance to learn how to be parents, I finally understood and I let go so much anger," she said.

Emily Okalik says the social worker program helped her better understand herself and her family. (Submitted by Emily Okalik)

'Dual' relationships

While Inuit social workers have their lived experience to help inform their work, there's also a challenge that comes from being so connected in their home communities.

"It's always going to be nerve racking knowing that you're going to be working with people that you know. I've actually had to deal with people that I've grown up with, just recently during my practicum … and it was hard," said Roswell.

Sheila Higdon was a social worker for nearly 10 years in Iqaluit before becoming an instructor in the social service worker program.

"I often would lean on my colleagues who were Inuit and I relied on the clients to explain to me the history, the trauma," she said.

Sheila Higdon (right) spent nearly 10 years as a social worker before becoming an instructor. (Matisse Harvey/Radio-Canada)

Now she says long-standing relationships with community members are often a reason people won't pursue a career in social work.

She adds that the program does try to help students navigate these "dual relationships" by saying they can "set their boundaries" and let their employers know if they're in a conflict of interest.

Inuit graduates, says Higdon, are having a big impact.

"They're the voice crushing the stigma attached to social work," she said. "We need them."