Nunavut Sivuniksavut students hold virtual graduation

There's a strong feeling of community among the students and alumni of Nunavut Sivuniksavut, says instructor Dan Gauy. But that feeling was missing after the Ottawa-based Inuit cultural studies school closed because of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, during a virtual graduation ceremony streamed by online television service Isuma.TV, that sense of community was restored for post-secondary students who had returned to their communities to study online.

"Graduation is always a time where students put it all behind them, after all the challenges that they've gone through and after all the triumphs, you look back and can realize how much you have accomplished," Guay said.

"Normally we have this tremendous sense of community, which was really lacking during the time that students were in isolation. So last night it was really great to get that feeling of community back."

Nunavut Sivuniksavut staff greet students by Zoom for a virtual graduation ceremony. (Isuma.TV)

In the 2019-20 class there were a combined 32 graduates from the one-year and two-year Nunavut Sivuniksavut program. Since it opened in 1985, the school has seen over 500 alumni take its programs.

Organizers said it took around a month to plan the pre-taped ceremony, which started off with a performance by two students who sang a song written by artist and author Sylvia Cloutier when she was a student in the program, while Inuktut instructor Meeka Kakudluk lit the qulliq.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated President Aluki Kotierk spoke to the students.

Obed said graduates have a strong footprint in his organization and throughout Inuit Nunangat.

"Thank you for your ambition in learning about land claims, learning about self determination and learning about yourselves," he said.

Star-studded affair

Governor General Julie Payette, musician Susan Aglukark and comedian Don Burnstick also made appearances.

The teachers spoke about each studnet's successes, while students themselves sent in taped messages sharing what they were taking away from the experience.

"It was lot of work, but it paid off and it engaged students," said Zorga Qaunaq, who works at Nunavut Sivuniksavut.

"It's easy in the isolation time to be withdrawn. This is a great way to share how you're feeling and all your accomplishments."