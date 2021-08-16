Nunavut court sheriff accused of sexual assault in N.W.T.

Nunavut court clerk sheriff Philip Verreault has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while in Yellowknife.

Verreault had been travelling for a territorial court circuit and stopped in Yellowknife before returning to Nunavut.

The alleged assault took place in November 2020 when the pair, along with another person, spent the evening drinking in the complainant's hotel room.

The third person, according to court documents, remembers leaving the room around 1 a.m.

The woman alleging the assault, said in a statement to police that she drank three quarters of a pint of rum as well as several shots. She remembers the accused suggesting they have just one more drink after the third person had left the room.

She remembers laying on separate beds from Verreault and watching T.V. and then blacking out.

She said she woke up to him laying on top of her, kissing her chest.

Though she had been dressed in a long sleeve shirt and pyjama pants, when she woke up, both of them were naked.

The woman told him to leave and then again blacked out.

This time when she woke up, he was laying with her on the bed watching her.

When she again asked him to leave, this time he did.

She couldn't remember exactly what had happened, but told police that he had performed sexual acts without her consent.

Lab analysis is underway to determine if male DNA found on the woman's pyjama pants matches that of the accused.

Verreault was arrested on Nov. 10, 2020, and later released with conditions.

No allegations have been proven in court and no court date has yet been scheduled.