Nunavut wins 1st game at 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Nunavut beat Northern Ontario 6-5
In a surprising turn of events, Nunavut beat out Northern Ontario at a 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts game Tuesday morning.
Team Nunavut won 6-5 at the annual Canadian Women's Curling Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask. It is their first win in this year's championship so far.
"I think I'm in shock, I can't believe that just happened," skip Lori Eddy told reporters following the match.
It's her first time at the Scotties since she made it to the final for Team Ontario in 1997.
NUNAVUT FOR THE WIN <br><br>Nunavut stuns Northern Ontario and steals the win in the 10th. <br><br>Lori Eddy overwhelmed with emotion as she gets her first win at Scotties. Last played in 1997. What a moment here. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbccurl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbccurl</a>—@Devin_Heroux
Eddy said she has a lot of respect for Krista McCarville's team that "were playing so well."
"When I missed that draw to give up the steal I thought, 'we are sunk in the water,' but we rallied and regrouped and we just kind of kept plugging away," she said.
"I'm just super proud of the girls, the ice was great."
Nunavut will next play Canada on Wednesday.
The top four teams from each pool will advance to the championship round beginning Thursday. The winner will go on to represent Canada at the women's world curling championships.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
